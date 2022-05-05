Mizuho Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $160.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $101.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

