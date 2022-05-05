Mizuho Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $356.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.56.

NYSE:LLY opened at $294.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

