Mizuho Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $285.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.44.

BIDU opened at $131.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $364,024,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $89,274,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Baidu by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

