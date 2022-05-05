Mizuho Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $285.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.44.
BIDU opened at $131.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.