Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $157.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

