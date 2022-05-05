Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $319.86 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $319.86 or 0.00876010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $20,598.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00265109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014078 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale's total supply is 10,510 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819 coins. Monavale's official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale's official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale's official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

