Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,488 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $147,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $151.39. 157,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.