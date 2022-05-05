MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, MONK has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $21,903.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002993 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.