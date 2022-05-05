Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 784 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.96 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.