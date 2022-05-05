Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

IRM opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

