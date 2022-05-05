Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 305.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $310.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.37 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

