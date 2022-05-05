Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.