Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

