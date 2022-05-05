Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

TXN stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 509,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,820. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

