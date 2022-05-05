Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.40. 247,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

