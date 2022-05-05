Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.