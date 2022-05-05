Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $282.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.07 and a 200-day moving average of $294.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

