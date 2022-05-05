Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $114.17 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.14.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

