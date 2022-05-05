Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 790,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

