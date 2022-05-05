Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $342.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $342.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.46.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $317.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.