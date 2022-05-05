Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.88.

NYSE MCO opened at $317.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.93. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $287.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 690.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.