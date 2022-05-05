MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 100.73% and a negative net margin of 284.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

