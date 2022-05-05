Moss Coin Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and $3.79 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

