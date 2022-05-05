MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $101.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $18,457,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.