MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €220.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €221.73 ($233.40).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €238.00 ($250.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($209.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($185.26) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday.

MTX traded down €4.80 ($5.05) during trading on Monday, hitting €192.30 ($202.42). 170,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a one year high of €224.90 ($236.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €200.26 and its 200 day moving average is €191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.19.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

