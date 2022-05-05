Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLI traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 285,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,941. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $374,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.