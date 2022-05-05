Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($341.05) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MUV2. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

MUV2 stock opened at €224.10 ($235.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €251.69. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

