Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

