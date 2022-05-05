Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

MUSA stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average of $192.35. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

