Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.41 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 3,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,375. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

