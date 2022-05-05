Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0003

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $601,254.38 and approximately $142.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,821,898,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

