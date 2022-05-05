Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.15

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 132366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPSNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

