National Bank Financial Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 36,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 84.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.