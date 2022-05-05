National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cargojet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$154.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$144.14 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

