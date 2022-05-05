National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$146.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$129.33.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$109.85 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$99.47 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$119.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$566,447,017.50. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 14,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$102.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,483,568.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,483,568.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

