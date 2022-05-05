National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,075. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

