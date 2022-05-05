NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG opened at GBX 220.70 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.10. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.