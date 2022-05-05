NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.62.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 329,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,351. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NatWest Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

