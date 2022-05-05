Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.14. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

