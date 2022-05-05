Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $27,746.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00039671 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,155,398 coins and its circulating supply is 18,944,074 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

