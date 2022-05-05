NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

