Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 6.8%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 6,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 330,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nerdy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

