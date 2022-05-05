Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NML stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
