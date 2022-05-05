Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 93,941 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.