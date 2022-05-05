Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 5,429 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

