New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading 4.3% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 15,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,152,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.