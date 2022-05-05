New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading 4.3% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 15,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,152,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.
About New Gold (NYSE:NGD)
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
