New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $36.43 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $128.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $116.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

NYMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 3,306,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

