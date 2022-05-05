New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.97

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 5191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

