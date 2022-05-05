New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.97

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 5191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.89.
New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Times (NYT)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.