Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 550.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,334 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,514,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,434,000 after acquiring an additional 766,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,762,000 after acquiring an additional 541,409 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 51,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

