Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.28 Million

Newton (NEW) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $42,385.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

