NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 52542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 17.62 and a current ratio of 19.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

