NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Up 1.1%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.59. 172,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 159,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

NexTech AR Solutions ( OTCMKTS:NEXCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. Research analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

